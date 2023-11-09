Taylor Swift is the artist of the year for her success

Singer Taylor Swift was named Artist of the Year by Apple Music.

The title was retained due to the fact that in the first 10 months of 2023, 65 of his songs appeared on the platform’s Global Daily Top 100 list, more than any other artist, a statement said.







I am honored to be named Apple Music Artist of the Year. Thank you to each and every one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful and celebratory. From playing music non-stop, to screaming in unison at shows in real life, to chaotic dancing in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you very much,” the interpreter said in a statement.

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable, not just in this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“She is an artist who marked and defined a generation, and is a true agent of change in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for many years to come. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements.”











On Apple Music, users can tune into “a variety of radio programming celebrating Swift’s two decades of melodious albums, as well as interviews, album collections, and playlists showcasing the singer-songwriter’s journey that led her to this Delivered to the year. Historic”, it was shared.

Things that make Taylor different:

Swift’s views steadily increased throughout the year, focusing on Taylor Swift’s success. Eras Tour. The week the tour began in March, Swift’s streams increased 61 percent globally.

The summer saw double-digit growth in monthly views. Songs from Taylor Swift’s Erasure Tour were on the most played set list of the year and one of the 40 best editorial playlists of the year.

Favorite songs like Bad Blood, Blank Space, Style, Shake It Off, Wildest Dreams and All of the Girls You’ve Loved Before reach the Apple Music charts for the first time in 2023.

Cruel Summer from the album Lover, released in 2019, became one of the biggest songs of the summer on Apple Music worldwide. The song returned to the Global Daily Top 100 in April for the first time in four years and has remained there since.

Midnights remains the highest-grossing album by a female artist in Apple Music history in terms of worldwide first day and first week streams.

She is the most streamed female artist in Apple Music history and is also the female artist with the most songs to reach the Apple Music Global Daily Top 100.

Swift will receive a physical award, the Apple Music Award, consisting of Apple’s custom silicon wafer suspended between a layer of polished glass and a machined, anodized aluminum frame.

