Taylor Swift is the latest addition to Shakespeare Scholar course offerings

This August, students at the University of Texas pull out their cardigans and hope there’s an empty space on the roster for a whole new class that focuses on styling Taylor Swift songs.

University of Texas English professor Elizabeth Scala teaches a handful of courses in medieval literature, focusing on the works of Shakespeare, Gothic and Romantic medievalism, and Victorian book history, among other specialties.

However, this fall, freshmen in the liberal arts honors program are getting the chance to get to know Swift’s songs all too well by taking a course called “Literary Contests and Contexts – The Taylor Swift Songbook.”

According to a Facebook post from the university’s English department, the course “provides an introduction to literary studies and research methods that uses @taylorswift’s songwriting as the basis for teaching a wide range of skills.”

“Let’s turn this Easter Egg Hunt and retail reading for academic purposes!” says the post.

Scala said Newsweek, ” The course I teach is a basic introduction to literary critical reading and research methods in English. She added that she created the topic “The Taylor Swift Songbook” last year “because I was listening to the reissue of Red with my fast girl.” »

The course, which already has an Instagram account under the username @swiftieprof, is expected to be a small but comprehensive seminar class for the fall 22 semester.

Scala said Newsweek that the class can be taught in a larger setting later, but the smaller, discussion-based class was the best option for how she wanted to teach it.

“I think it makes it more desirable as a class to have it in this form,” Scala said. “No one needs to listen to what I have to say. I want students to find a new language to express their intuitive appreciation of his writing skills and talent. »

“I usually give medieval lessons, especially on Chaucer’s Canterbury Talesa work in which he adopts different characters to tell various stories,” Scala said. “It resonates Folklore for me. »

In order to answer the question “Why Swift?” Scala said Newsweek“Swift is a smart and talented songwriter, and her songwriting skills are what made me focus on her. For me, it’s all about form (not just or even primarily about content). We will study Swift’s songs as poems and literary structures. ”

She added that there was something unique about Swift re-recording her previous albums. “This cultural context (of re-recording and re-writing of the music industry) is also interesting for the objectives of the course (the research part). Swift is the center of attention because she is an exceptional writer and creative talent, and speaks to her audience today in ways others don’t,” Scala said.

Course updates will be provided on Instagram during the semester, and Scala said that “since Swift uses social media so well to communicate with her fans, creating an IG account felt really natural for the class.” Not so much I can’t take it anymore – our room is small – and I wanted to be able to share with everyone a bit of what we do. »

But Scala isn’t the first to create a class straight out of its wildest dreams. New York University (NYU) students also searched for the message in Swift’s proverbial bottle.

At the same school where Swift received her honorary doctorate of fine arts, a course taught by Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos launched in January and was taught through March, covering Swift’s evolution as a musician, while delving into the legacy of pop and country. songwriters and the politics of race in contemporary popular music, according to Variety.

And students less enchanted with Swift are free to continue traveling to San Marcos, where a class on Harry Styles will be taught at Texas State University next spring.