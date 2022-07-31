Taylor Swift is the pollution champion star

In recent years, singing star Taylor Swift has often spoken publicly about her environmental values.

But apparently, boots don’t follow your lips.

We know that international stars are often known for the excessive use of private jets. Recently, both Kylie Jenner and Drake have been heavily criticized by the public for this. But in a new dossier released by research firm Yard, it appears that Ms Swift is by far the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions this year.

• Read also: ‘Environmental criminal’: Kylie Jenner heavily criticized for 12-minute flight on private jet

According to the report, the singer’s jet was used 170 times between January 1 and July 19, 2022, for a total of 22,923 minutes in the sky, or 16 days. These flights produced over 8,200 tons of carbon, which is 1,184 times the emissions of an average person.

A representative for Ms Swift told Rolling Stone that the jet is regularly loaned to friends of the singer, so she would not be responsible for any pollution caused by the aircraft.

To compile its report, Yard pulled its numbers from Celebrity Jets, a site that lists flights completed by planes owned by different celebrities.

In second place on the list of the most polluting stars, we find the boxer Floyd Mayweather who would be responsible for 7076 tons of CO2. He is followed by rapper and businessman Jay-Z. However, the latter claims that his jet is a corporate jet of the Puma company of which he is the creative director and he claims that the jet is used by many athletes represented by the sportswear brand.

Then we find in order: Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Travis Scott.

The two stars who inspired the list, Kylie Jenner and Drake sit at number 19 and 16, respectively.

