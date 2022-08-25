Taylor Swift is the queen of her fans’ stash

There are plenty of fandoms out there, but the Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) are definitely some of the most intense. Throughout her career, Swift has amassed hundreds of millions of fans, and her ways of connecting with them are quite atypical. Over the years, the “All Too Well” singer has managed to bond with her fans in a pretty wild way, and she doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Taylor Swift interacts with her fans online and offline

Many celebrities interact with their fans on a regular basis, often using social media to share information or get opinions. For example, Ariana Grande asked her fans what they thought of her new song snippet ahead of its release. However, Swift seems to be curating some extremely unique and elaborate experiences for her fans.

The ‘Cardigan’ singer admits she’s still hiding on Swifties

Swift has made no secret that she is always aware of what her fans are saying. During an interview on Late night with Seth Meyers, she openly admitted it. “I always listen and I always hide,” she revealed. “I always listen to their opinions and their theories. Thanks to her stash, Swift was able to create events like Swiftmas and Secret Sessions.

2014 was the year of Swiftmas

In 2014, Swift spied on dedicated fans intensely for months. Over time, she amassed details of their likes, dislikes, jobs, etc., which would eventually become known as #TayLurking. The ‘hoax’ singer then took to their respective social media pages and commented with a single Santa Claus emoji. Once done, she used this information to personally shop for them and hand wrap holiday gifts for them. She then shipped a large FedEx box full of gifts to their home.

Swift started Secret Sessions with her album ‘1989’ and continued them with ‘Reputation’

by Swift 1989 era also marked the beginning of his secret sessions. For months, Swift hunkered down on her fans, specifically picking out those who had supported her but never had the chance to meet her in person. She then asked her team to reach out, inviting them to top secret events in the US and UK. The events became known as the 1989 Secret sessions.

Described as “salon evenings”, the secret sessions consisted of still artist playing his entire album for his fans weeks before its release. She also baked cookies for them, posed for photos and talked about her inspiration behind the album. But, in many cases, Swift was able to go further. Due to her extensive research, Swift was able to recognize some fans by name and face, calling out the details she learned about them through her research.

How has Swift connected with her fans over the past few years?

With the pandemic, secret sessions seem to be suspended. However, Swift has always managed to keep up with fans. She frequently interacts with them on TikTok and has even sent healthcare workers to the frontlines in the spirit of Swiftmas. She has also given away money to fans sporadically over the past few years, ranging from $1,300 to $13,000. So while Swift’s relationship with her fans may be largely parasocial, it’s clear she’s not afraid to make them happy with a little nagging.

