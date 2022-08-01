Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian… Here are the celebrities who pollute the most with their private jet

It’s a first place that Taylor Swift would have done well without. The American singer has indeed won the palm of the celebrity emitting the most carbon dioxide (CO2) because of her private jet trips. According to a report by marketing agency Yard, based on data from the Twitter page of Celebrity Jets, the star’s personal plane has made 170 flights since January. Result: the CO2 emissions of his jet total about 1,200 times more emissions than the annual emissions of an average person.

Since the publication of this ranking, Friday, July 29, Taylor Swift has suffered a lot of criticism and mockery on social networks and has therefore decided to speak via a press release sent to the site of the American show Today. “Taylor’s private jet is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most of those trips to him is completely misleading,” his spokesperson said.

Taylor Swift picking up her mail pic.twitter.com/O7tg0Rnzu6 — 𝓂𝒾𝓀𝓎 (@MikeStonem_) July 30, 2022

Very short private jet trips

Jay-Z, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg… are among the other “delinquents” with strong emissions. Another star also singled out by this report, the Canadian rapper Drake. The latter would have made journeys of barely twenty minutes to connect the cities of Hamilton and Toronto… a distance of only 61 km by air. Faced with criticism of his very short private jet trips, the artist claimed on Instagram: “It’s just them who move the planes to whatever airport they are stored at, for anyone interested in questions logistics.”

Recently, influencer Kylie Jenner reportedly took a seventeen-minute flight from Van Nuys to Camarillo, California. But the record for the express flight remains, without doubt, that carried out by the boss of Tesla, Elon Musk, last May to connect San José to San Francisco, in California also, which had lasted just nine minutes!

