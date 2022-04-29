Taylor Swift Joins Margot Robbie and Christian Bale in New Movie

Finally there are new details of the new film that will bring Taylor Swift back to the cinema. And it is that months have passed since the singer recorded the next project from director David O. Russellbut we had not had more news.

It was confirmed that the long-awaited film will be named after amsterdam and will have its premiere this 2022. In addition, the first image was revealed, which shows the characters of Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Chris Rock.

What is Amsterdam?

Among the most anticipated films of 2022 is the mysterious project of David O. Russell. Director of American Hustle Y Silver Lining Playbook will return with his first film in seven years, which promises to be one of the hits of the year.

After all, it has a mega-cast with big stars. Among these are Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Rock. In addition, this new film will mark the return of Taylor Swift to the cinema.

And it is that the last experience of the interpreter of lover It wasn’t the most successful. It should be remembered that in 2019 he had a special participation in cat, the film adaptation of the musical classic. However, it ended up being a critical and box office flop.

amsterdam is described as a black comedy set in the 1930swhere three friends witness a murder and They become prime suspects. It will be on November 4 when the film opens exclusively in theaters.

The first trailer was broadcast at the Warner Bros. Cinemacon event. According to the report of NME, in the trailer you can see Taylor Swift crying for the murder of her father, before the eyes of Margot Robbie and Christian Bale. In addition, the first promotional image was published, which shows a new change of the famous actor.