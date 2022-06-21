Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and more in multicolored fashion

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

Add the fabulous multi-color fashion that has wowed celebrities like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Katy Perry, Anne Hathaway and more. Whether you want to be an ally during gay pride month or you’re part of the LGBTQA+ community, dress in colors to brighten your days and step out of the ordinary.

1. Hot Topic Stockings: Wear military boots this fall and all year like Hollywood stars and elevate them with these colorful fishnet stockings that you can also wear in a sophisticated way with those white boots that celebrities wear 24/7 and combine with their entire wardrobe. Price $10.32 (Original $12.90)

Hot Topic

2. Boohoo Sweater: This is the ideal complement to the jeans loose and comfortable fashion that you can not stop using this summer. Make it even more festive with your favorite colored earrings to wear the pride this month and all year long. Price $12.80 (Original $32)

Boohoo

3. Unbranded Shorts: These shorts for women to survive the hot days you cannot miss in your wardrobe, since they are not only comfortable, they also have a very modern design that you can wear in a relaxed way if you bet on white sneakers like those of the famous. Price $12.60 (Original $24)

Kohl’s

4. Asos Design Sandals: The perfect shoe for women who love glitter. We love the fact that these flat sandals feature criss-cross straps that integrate a multicolored rhinestone effect that will look amazing with your sparkly crystal jewelry for daily sparkle. Price $16 (Original $20)

asos

5. Nasty Gal Pants: If you’re looking for an alternative to the look-alike denim and flare pants worn by celebrities, then you’ll love this stretchy design that’s a modernized take on those sweatpants to create outfits worthy of a superstar. Price $21.60 (Original $54)

Nasty Gal

6. Salt + Cove Swimsuit: This summer, add full bathing suits similar to those worn by celebs this summer, and go for this design that integrates an effect of tie dye, the trend that the famous do not stop using, and that you will love to wear. Price $31.99 (Original $39.99)

Macy’s

7. Panty From Pretty Little Thing: It’s time to see the stars and be inspired by celebrities and their fabulous wide pants, since using models like this fabric will be a great success when creating your outfits printed t-shirt. Price $38

pretty little thing

8. Asos Design Dress: These party nights, wear the translucent PVC shoes like the famous ones and give them a colorful touch with this sensual dress that you can combine with the resin accessories to freshen up your look this season. Price $22.25 (Original $40)

asos

9. Simply Vera T-shirt: A special and perfect design to risk with the printed jeans worn by the famous. We love the fact that this tee is part of the classic clothing for plus size women that adds the latest in fashion and trends. Price $25.50 (Original $34)

Kohl’s

10. Nasty Gal Top: Don’t hesitate to add the sequined garments to wear 24/7 like the famous ones and give a sensual touch to everything with this sequined top to shine like the most famous celebrities during night parties. Price $26.80 (Original $67)

Nasty Gal

11. Hot Topic Bodysuit: Dress the see-through fashion for less than $45 like the famous ones just by betting on this model, which is one of those garments with a halter neckline that celebrities love to wear throughout the year to look sensual. Price $28.90

Hot Topic

12. Boohoo Dress: Enjoy this warm season by leaving home wearing this model that is part of the knitted dresses that celebs love to wear all year round. We love the fact that it has a multicolored effect that you can elevate with mini backpacks that provide style and practicality in the same accessory. Price $30 (Original $75)

Boohoo

13. Cuddl Duds Dress: The ideal piece for women who love Animal Print. This divine short model has a multicolored gradient effect on its print that invites you to bring out your wild side with the leopard print like the one worn by the famous. Price $33.60 (Original $42)

Macy’s

14. Pretty Little Thing Dress: This season, add the asymmetrical garments worn by celebs and give it a sexy touch with the cut outs, the trend that celebrities are wearing in a cool way this summer, and that you can wear during your parties with this dress. Price $38

pretty little thing

