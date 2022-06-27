Taylor Swift launches the touching song Carolina

Taylor Swift unveiled her song this weekend carolina who will appear in the film Where the Crawdads Sing which will be released on July 15. Produced by Aaron Dessner of The National, this piece is the American singer’s first “real” novelty since the release of her album. Evermorein December 2020.

” About a year and a half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who has always lived outside, looking inside. Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her solitude and her independence. His desire and his tranquility. His curiosity and his fear, all tangled. His lingering sweetness… and the world’s betrayal of him. I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night, and then Aaron Dessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be accurate to the time this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it “, said Taylor Swift on social networks.

Where the Crawdads Sing will be the film adaptation of the novel of the same name published in 2018 by Delia Owens. This bestseller tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who grew up alone in the swamps of North Carolina, before becoming the main suspect in a murder case. In addition to Daisy Edgar-Jones, this feature film will star Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr. and David Strathairn.

Taylor Swift is also preparing a new re-recorded version of her album 1989as was the case for Fearless and Redreleased in April and November 2021 respectively.

Over the past three years, Taylor Swift has released no less than five albums, Lover, Folklore and Evermoreas well as Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Last February, the 32-year-old star joined Ed Sheeran to perform the new version of the ballad The Joker and the Queen.