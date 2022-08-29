Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Lizzo… All the looks from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

It was a shower of stars that swept over the Prudential Center in New Jersey last night during MTV VMAs 2022. A musical but above all very fashionable ceremony… Back in pictures. It’s a ceremony that could not have been more expected. The MTV Video Music Awards were in full swing yesterday in the United States. The prestigious ceremony which rewards the best artists and video clips of the year brought together all the biggest stars of the moment for an exceptional evening. First mandatory passage for celebrities invited to the red carpet: the photocall. The most successful artists of the moment all posed in front of the lens of the photographers to show their most extravagant outfits possible. Yes, a watchword during this evening: do not go unnoticed. It must be said that the VMAs have hosted, at all times, the most iconic moments of pop culture. Britney Spears and her python, Miley Cyrus who twerks in a subversive way or even the legendary meat dress sported by Lady Gaga in 2011… The bar has been set very high for the new generation. Also read: History of an outfit: the Lady Gaga’s meat dress at the 2010 MTV Awards Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X, big winners of the evening But the looks were also there for this 2022 edition. Harris Reed, black feathers and a gigantic sun crown on his head. The 23-year-old artist scooped up three awards, including Best Collaboration for “Industry Baby.” Taylor Swift, the popstar with millions of albums sold, created the surprise by landing on the red carpet of the evening. In a very music-hall pearl and crystal dress by Oscar de la Renta and embellished with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, the 32-year-old singer won the prize for video of the year. But the queen of happenings has especially created hysteria by announcing the release of her new album for October 21. The Kpop phenomenon girl band Blackpink also made the trip for the occasion. In black Celine, Dior, Chanel and Saint Laurent outfits, the Koreans honored French fashion. But the award for the winning look of the evening undoubtedly goes to the brilliant Lizzo. The “About Damn Time” singer – the song for which she won the “Video for Good” award – shined beautifully in a Haute Couture Jean Paul Gaultier creation. The rest of the looks, in pictures.