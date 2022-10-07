Taylor Swift, Lizzo… The most beautiful looks of the stars at the VMA’s

This Sunday August 28 was the VMA’s ceremony. For the occasion, the stars had opted for ultra glamorous and sometimes even eccentric looks. As a reminder, the VMA’s ceremony, organized by MTV, is an event which rewards the best music videos of the artists of the year.

Glamorous outfits on the red carpet

Thus, this Sunday evening, the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards, certain celebrities made an impression.

Among them, we note Taylor Swift who caused a sensation in a superb mini dress with rhinestones and a plunging neckline. Singer Lizzo also caused a stir in an imposing navy blue dress that made her look like an evil queen. Star Sofia Carson, currently starring in the Netflix movie Our broken heartsa had bet on a strapless dress with a black veil. The model Ashley Graham had opted for a tight dress and revealing her belly. An outfit that perfectly highlighted her figure. Finally, the artist Lil Nas appeared shirtless with sequined pants adorned with feathers as well as an imposing feather headdress as well.

Back to the most beautiful looks of the stars on the red carpet. So which do you prefer?