Taylor Swift Loves These 2 Nashville Restaurants

Taylor Swift may be from Pennsylvania, but she has deep ties to Nashville, Tennessee. When Swift was just 14, she and her family moved to Music City to pursue a career in country music. Obviously, things went well for the VMA-nominated songwriter. She is now a multi-millionaire and one of the most famous celebrities on the planet.

Taylor Swift | John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift owns two homes in Nashville, Tennessee

Swift’s impressive net worth affords her the ability to own property across the country. However, it’s clear she still has a deep connection to Nashville today. Swift owns not one, but two properties in Nashville. The first is a huge penthouse that the “hoax” singer bought when she was only 20 years old. The second is a sprawling mansion that sits on 6 acres of land, which Swift bought for her parents.

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/3D1MU_ealK8?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s House Has a Koi Pond, But She Really Wanted Stingrays

Of course, Nashville isn’t the only city Swift calls home. She owns other properties in New York, Los Angeles and Rhode Island. Because of this, she doesn’t spend as much time in Nashville as before her rise to fame. Swift has been candid that Nashville has changed a lot since she was a teenager. Admittedly, the city has become more of a tourist attraction over the past decade. Still, Swift has a few tried-and-true favorite spots.

Which two Nashville restaurants does the “All Too Well” singer love?

In an interview with Nashville Lifestyles, Swift revealed two of her favorite places to grab a bite to eat in Tennessee’s capital. “It’s hard to keep up with all the new stuff that’s going on,” Swift admitted. “I stick to things that are my old favorites. I love ordering sushi at Virago, I love Fido and the Hillsboro Village area. I love 12South – everyone loves 12South – but there’s something good there too.

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/kwhb5HxyByE?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

RELATED: Taylor Swift Used to Consider It a Day Off if She Only Had ‘Five Hours Free’

What is there to do at 12South?

12South certainly isn’t short on options for those visiting Nashville. The neighborhood, which stretches for about half a mile, has many restaurants and shops. Tourists can experience fine dining or even shop for vintage clothing. There are also many bars, cafes and bakeries in the area. Additionally, tourists can support local artists and vendors by shopping at boutiques located in the neighborhood.

Swift is more of a homebody when she’s in Nashville

Of course, Swift would likely cause a show if she decided to eat at 12South on a regular basis. But it seems that even though she has some basic foods, she doesn’t eat much when she’s in Nashville. Instead, the Amsterdam actor prefers to be a bit of a homebody and visit his family. “For me, when I’m in Nashville, I do a lot of cooking and a lot of ordering now, because usually I just want to hang out with my mom and dad. »

RELATED: Taylor Swift Says Her Girl Crew Didn’t Turn Out the Way She Thought