Taylor Swift makes a surprise appearance at the Haim Show in London

The bonus sister! Taylor Swift joined his best friends Haim for a surprise appearance at the band’s London gig.

“Will you please welcome on stage…Taylor Swift!” Danielle Haim said during the band’s concert on Thursday, July 21 at the O2 Arena. The Grammy winner, 32, joined the trio for a rendition of their song ‘Gasoline’, which was featured on their 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III. (The Pennsylvania native contributed guest vocals to a remixed version of the track that appeared on the album’s 2021 deluxe edition.)

“I haven’t been on stage in a very long time,” Swift told the crowd at one point. “It’s good. It’s very nice. But, you know, when I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, ‘I’m going to have to see this. And it looks like there are about 20,000 other people who thought that too.

The Valentine’s day The star then said the quartet discussed what “mashup” could get the audience singing “the loudest” they’ve been singing all night. The friends then launched into a remixed version of Swift’s 2008 hit “Love Story.”

The “Cardigan” singer and the Haim sisters have collaborated on several occasions over the years, with the band opening for Swift on her 1989 tour and appearing on her 2020 track “No Body, No Crime.” Last year, the pop star and Alana Haim teamed up for a joint birthday party which was also attended Sadie sink.

“We are both Sagittarians. Taylor is honestly one of the only Sagittarians I know,” Licorice Pizza star, 30, said The Tennessian party in December 2021. “It’s no lie that Sagittarians like to have a good time, and that’s what we did.”

Swift’s surprise appearance in London was a sign of hope for her fans, who had been eagerly awaiting another tour announcement for several years. The “All Too Well” singer originally postponed her planned 2020 Lover Fest due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the following year announced that it would not be rescheduled.

“I’m so disappointed that I can’t see you in person as soon as I want,” she tweeted in February 2021. “I miss you terribly and can’t wait for us all to be safe at the shows Still together.”

The Giver the star hasn’t toured since 2018, when she was promoting her sixth album, Reputation. Since then, she has released three more studio albums — Lover, Folklore and Still – plus extended “Taylor’s Version” recordings from 2008 Without fear and 2012 Red.

