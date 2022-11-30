Taylor Swift Makes Music History With ‘Midnights’ Album

Singer Taylor Swift made American music history on Monday by placing ten songs from her new album “Midnights” in the top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a first.

• Read also: Taylor Swift’s Tenth Album Causes Spotify Outages

According to Billboard, this is the first time in 64 years that an artist has achieved such success, with the pop star doing better than rapper Drake, who had nine songs in the top 10 in September 2021.

The release on October 21 of her tenth album, “Midnights”, eagerly awaited by her admirers, and which marks a return of the American singer to her pop leanings, had caused blackouts on Spotify before breaking the record for the album “ the most listened to in a single day”, announced the streaming platform.





Courtesy picture

“10 out of 10 in the Hot 100??? On my 10th album ??? I AM STUNNED, ”responded the 32-year-old singer and songwriter on Twitter.

According to Billboard, during the week of October 21 to 27, the song “Anti-Hero” rose to the top of the ranking (59.7 million listens), ahead of “Lavender Haze” (41.4 million), then “Maroon” and “Snow on the Beach,” a collaboration with Lana Del Rey.





In the album “Midnights”, which also made the best entry as an album on the Billboard 200 since Adele’s “25”, in 2015, Taylor Swift abandons the indie-folk vein of her two previous albums written during the pandemic, “evermore” and “folklore”, to turn more towards electro-pop.





Courtesy picture

Taylor Swift shares her thoughts on love and advancing age inexorably.