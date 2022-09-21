Taylor Swift Named “Songwriter-Artist of the Decade”

Country singer-turned-popstar Taylor Swift has been named “Songwriter-Artist of the Decade” by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

The musician accepted her award at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where she gave a 13-minute speech to discuss topics including the re-recording of her first six albums, her approach to songwriting and the extended version of ‘All Too Well. “.

The award comes after Taylor Swift was criticized for her songwriting skills by Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz earlier this year, leading the pop artist to hit back with a tweet that read:

“I write ALL my songs. Your position is completely wrong and very damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it sucks to try to discredit my songwriting. »

“I’m here to receive this wonderful award for a decade of hard work, and I can’t explain how nice it is. Because the way I see it, it’s an award that celebrates the culmination of moments,” she exclaimed at the awards ceremony.

Taylor Swift added, “This award celebrates my family, my co-writers and my team. My friends, my fiercest fans, my sternest detractors and everyone who has come into my life or left it. Because when it comes to my songwriting and my life, they are one. »

She also detailed how she divides her writing style into three different categories, “quill pen”, “fountain pen” and “glitter gel”, depending on which pen she imagines herself writing the lyrics with.

While she imagines the pen-written songs to have “modern history or references, with a poetic touch”, the glittery gel songs are “frivolous, carefree, bouncy, perfectly syncopated to the beat”.

The singer added, “Writing songs is my life’s work, my hobby and my never-ending excitement. I am moved beyond words that you, my peers, have decided to honor me in this way for work that I would still be doing if I had never been recognized for it. »

After her speech, she performed the ten-minute version of “All Too Well” for the audience. The accolade comes ahead of her 10th studio album Midnights, which she worked on with producer Jack Antonoff and is slated for release next month.