Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles big winners

There were a lot of people last night at the Prudential Center in Newark! And for good reason, Nicki Minaj hosted there, alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow, the 2022 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards. A ceremony that honored her, since the rap superstar received two prizes including the michael jackson Video Vanguard Award to celebrate his entire career and his impact on the audiovisual industry. I’ll tell you, I’ve never written a speech in my life, but today I wrote something down on my phone. I mean everyone here God bless you has how Nicki Minaj by quoting the people who inspired him the most, such as Lil Wayne, Beyonc or Madonna, before setting the stage alight with a medley of his hits. If the evening was marked by the appearance of Johnny Depp as a cosmonaut ( I needed a job ), it has above all allowed Taylor Swift to enter a little more into the history of contemporary music.

Anitta and Lisa lead the revolution!

The American singer won three trophies for her 10-minute film “All Too Well”, crowned Video of the Year. We couldn’t have made this short if it wasn’t for you, the fans. confessed Taylor Swift in her acceptance speech, she who became the first artist in MTV VMA history to win the Supreme Prize three times, and the first artist to win an award for a music video she directed herself: I’m so proud of what we’ve done . The icing on the cake, the star took the opportunity to announce the release of her new album “Midnights”. Her former boyfriend, Harry Styles, also shone loud and clear as he won two awards for his hit “As It Was” and the prestigious Album of the Year trophy for “Harry’s House”. In the middle of a concert in the mythical enclosure of Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the singer appeared remotely in video.

The #VMAs 2022 are back tonight!! 5:00 p.m.: the red carpet 6:15 p.m.: the ceremony pic.twitter.com/QrhIyFftI8 MTV France (@MTVFR) August 29, 2022

Dressed in an elegant pink satin suit, the king of streaming and reggaeton Bad Bunny has imposed himself as the Artist of the Year against Harry Styles precisely, but also other sizes like Ed Sheeran or Drake. I always thought I could be one of the biggest stars on the planet without changing culture or language (…) I’m Benito Antonio Martinez from Puerto Rico for the whole world launched the interpreter of “Titi Me Pregunto”, who also made an impression by kissing a dancer in full performance. But it was Jack Harlow who took home four prizes, being the most rewarded artist of the evening, for his hits “First Class” and “Industry Baby” in duet with Lil Nas X. If the Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award, two female artists distinguished themselves on the charts: Anitta became the very first Brazilian artist to receive an MTV VMA (that of the Best Latin Video for “Envolver”) while Lisa, the singer of BLACKPINK, is the first solo artist to outrank her comrades in the Best K-Pop Video category with her hit “Lalisa.” Girlpower!

