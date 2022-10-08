Taylor Swift offers rare insight into her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Ahead of the Oct. 21 release of her new album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift is teasing the tracks on social media to get fans buzzing. In an Instagram video, she explained how she came up with the title of the intro song, “Lavender Haze,” and it has nothing to do with the Jimi Hendrix classic “Purple Haze.” However, it has a connection to the rock song era. Swift was watching the ’60s series “Mad Men” when she heard the phrase “lavender haze” to describe being head over heels in love. “If you were in the ‘lavender mist,’ it meant you were in that all-encompassing glow of love, and I thought that was really beautiful,” she said of the meaning of the term past.

Swift revealed that “Lavender Haze” is about the struggle to stay cocooned in that happy bubble at a time when social media allows others to keep trying to break through it. “My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” Swift said. “And so this song is kind of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. »

While Swift might share her feelings about her boyfriend in a song, Alwyn told Mr Porter he values ​​his privacy. And don’t expect to hear his thoughts on love in “Midnights” — in an interview with Elle, the “Conversations with Friends” actor revealed his songwriting career is likely over.