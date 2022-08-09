Taylor Swift on ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit: ‘The lyrics were written entirely by me’

ads

It looks like Taylor Swift can’t pull it off.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner has finally addressed the 2017 copyright lawsuit that accuses her of stealing the lyrics to her 2014 hit, “Shake It Off,” which earned her three Nominations. Grammys.

The lawsuit was originally brought by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who claim the 32-year-old stole lyrics from 3LW’s 2001 hit song “Playas Gon’ Play” to write ” Shake It Off”.

In court documents seen by Billboard, Swift claimed she had ‘never heard’ the track she is accused of plagiarizing, and said ‘the lyrics to ‘Shake It Off’ were written entirely. by me. »

“In writing the lyrics, I was partly inspired by the experiences of my life and, in particular, the relentless public scrutiny of my personal life, ‘clickbait’ reporting, public manipulation and other forms of criticism. personal negatives that I learned I just needed to shake off and focus on my music,” the singer wrote, according to the outlet.

Songwriters Hall and Butler claim Swift lifted the lines “Playas gon’ play / And haters, they gon’ hate” from their 2001 song to pen the 2014 song with “Because gamers gon’ play, play, play, play, play / And the haters will hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.

The “Lover” singer also argued that the lyrics “gamers gonna play” and “haters gonna hate” aren’t uncommon, and said she’d heard them used throughout her childhood, much like the “sayings like ‘don’t hate the playa, hate the game,’ and ‘take a chill pill,'” she added.

“I remember hearing phrases about gamer gambling and hate haters said together by other kids while they were in school in Wyomissing Hills and high school in Hendersonville,” she said. written in the documents.

“The first time I heard the song was after that claim,” Swift said of the 3LW track in 2001.

