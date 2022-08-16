Taylor Swift on track for Oscar nomination

Taylor Swift could win her first Oscar for life thanks to her short film dedicated to her song All Too Well! According The Hollywood Reporterthis nearly 15-minute mini-movie qualified for the 2023 Oscars, making it eligible for a nomination in the “Best Live Action Short Film” category.

Having already won 11 Grammy Awards and an Emmy, Taylor Swift could also shine at the Oscars in the category “Best Original Song” thanks to her piece carolina from the movie Where the Crawdads Sing.

Taking the matter seriously, Taylor Swift is already working with a major public relations consulting firm to plan a communication campaign in the event of an official nomination or even a victory in one or the other of these categories.

Launched on November 12, the mini-film All Too Well was directed and written by Taylor Swift herself. Dedicated to the new version of the song of the same name taken from the album Red (Taylor’s Version)this “super music video” also features American actors Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf) and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things).

If this short film had been screened at the cinema during the year 2022 (it was instead from November 12 to 18, 2021 at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York), it could even have been nominated as ” Best Picture” at the upcoming Academy Awards. Luckily for Taylor Swift, the eligibility window for the ‘Best Live Action Short Film’ category spans 1er October 2021 to September 30, 2022.

Although she has released five albums in three years, Taylor Swift is already working on her next disc of original songs. On a less positive note, the prolific 32-year-old singer recently earned the unenviable title of ‘the biggest CO2 polluter among celebrities’.