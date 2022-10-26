Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and Harry Styles will attend the Toronto Film Festival

(Toronto) Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and Harry Styles are among the stars set to rock the Toronto International Film Festival.

The organizers published Friday a list of personalities who must take part in the festival which begins next Thursday.



PHOTO CHARLES SYKES INVISION ARCHIVE/ASSOCIATED PRESS Harry Styles

Harry Styles stars in My Policemanwhose ensemble cast was shortlisted for a TIFF “Tribute Award for Performance.”

Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile, is a producer of sydneythe documentary about legendary black actor Sidney Poitier.



PHOTO CAITLIN OCHS, REUTERS ARCHIVES Oprah Winfrey

She is also a character, portrayed by Quinta Brunson, in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Storywhich will premiere on TIFF’s “Midnight Madness” programme.

Al Yankovic is also set to attend TIFF, as is Daniel Radcliffe, who portrays him onscreen. Quinta Brunson is not on the list of artists expected at the festival.

Daniel Craig, starring in ‘Glass Onion’, the long-awaited sequel to the mystery film ‘Knives Out’, is set to walk the red carpet with fellow castmates Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson.

Among the Canadian personalities expected to make an appearance are Seth Rogen, who stars in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” and Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has already generated some frenzy.

This will be the first time that Steven Spielberg presents one of these films at the festival.

Hours before releasing the full list of attendees, TIFF announced that Taylor Swift would be attending the festival to present All Too Well: The Short Film in person.

The 13-minute short film brought visual storytelling to the track All Too Well from his re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version)which caught the eye when it was released last November.

Taylor Swift will discuss her directorial debut with festival CEO Cameron Bailey at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 9.

Other notable celebrities who will be landing in the city are Jennifer Lawrence, Elisabeth Moss, Viola Davis, Jordan Peele, Zac Efron and Laura Dern.

TIFF members can purchase tickets for TIFF films and special events starting Saturday, and they go on sale to the general public on Monday.

On Friday, the festival canceled a live reading by Canadian director Jason Reitman, citing “circumstances beyond our control” on its website.

With information from The Associated Press