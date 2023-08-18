Taylor Swift | Phenomenon Taylor Swift: From Her Country Debut to Being Voted “Artist of the Decade” | Stories EC | Are

Pop is an ephemeral art, a sky of shooting stars that burst forth prematurely. However, occasionally, the industry presents someone who transcends music and becomes a cultural phenomenon. Taylor Swift is one of those cases. Deemed “Artist of the Decade” at the 2019 American Music Awards, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter’s influence isn’t just limited to the business sphere; Its impact is so profound that it is even the subject of academic study. In 2022, New York University inaugurated a course on his work, analyzing their music from the perspective of gender and politics. Similarly, Stanford University offers a curriculum The Last Great American Songwriter: Taylor Swift’s Storytelling Through Time. And this week, a university in Chile announced his workshop: Taylor Swift: Poetry in the Spotify Era.

The uninformed reader who hasn’t been following music industry events closely may wonder when all this happened. Wasn’t Taylor part of a more or less normal offering of music for the teen market fifteen years ago? To some extent, it seems like only yesterday that his name made headlines around the world for an unfortunate incident. This happened in 2009 when she went to collect her MTV Award for Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me”. That day, Swift arrived at the ceremony in a fairy-tale-like float that appeared to be made of glass, but her story didn’t have a happy ending. Their joy was cut short in an instant when an unbalanced Kanye West took the microphone and told the world that he didn’t deserve the award. Taylor faints, publicly humiliated as a bloodied Sissy Spacek in the prom scene of “Carrie”. How to process something like this. He was hardly twenty years old.

Here’s what she wrote in her diary after the incident with Taylor Swift and Kanye West at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: AFP)

In the documentary “Miss Americana”, available on Netflix, she reveals the great impact of the incident, including the applause from the audience, although they were not directed at her, but she took it as another insult. Taylor got her revenge four months later by winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for “Fearless” (2010). She holds the record for the youngest artist to win this award. billie eilishTook it from him in 2020 at the age of 18.

From Princess Country to Diva of Pop

Contrary to what Kanye claimed six years later in his song “Famous” (which includes this line)i made that bitch famous”), Swift was already a celebrity in the industry at the time. He was signed by Sony at the age of 14 when his family moved from Pennsylvania to Nashville in search of the miracle of a record deal. Peruvian singer and songwriter Mikaela Salaveri recalls a time when Gori was a featured artist. ,When I was 13, I went to the United States and my friends over there heard it, it was the new country pop feeling. I became a fan of his and brought his music to my hometown of Trujillo, where all my friends became fans as well. Then came their first big worldwide hit, ‘Love Story’, which played everywhere.,

For Salaveri, who performs at a Taylor Swift tribute concert with the band The Billy Virgins, the attribute she loves most about her fan is the way she delivers. ,His ability to tell stories. When listening to his songs, you can imagine the colors, the details, you can imagine the streets he talks about; It is like a film experience. I also highlight his honesty. It is true that he almost always uses similar harmonic structures, but his melodies and lyrics are his specialty. His songs are so authentic that you relate to them,

Taylor, 17, waves to a fan during rehearsals for the American Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In fact, the personal and autobiographical way Swift approaches songwriting, as if she’s confessing or sharing pages from her diary, has been fueling the press for years. They’re always trying to figure out which ex-boyfriend she’s dedicating her next song to: will it be Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston? So far there is no end to this curiosity.

Swift’s career may have stalled the first time Kanye disrespected her, or the second time he did it with “Famous,” but the “Shake It Off” singer has shown amazing resilience. After being called a “slut” in that song (Kanye claims Swift gave her permission to refer to her as such, which Kanye denies), Swift’s career took a strategic turn.

The versatile singer broke records by including four albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. (Photo: IG @taylorswift)

It was a time when the world was tired of him, his positive attitude, his”buenaondismo”, which some consider to be false. Kim Kardashian, who was West’s wife at the time, referred to him not by name, but with a snake emoji, and many followed suit. The response to this slander campaign would come with the album “Reputation”, where Swift took the insults she received and turned them into her shield. In the video for “Look What You Made Me Do”, she is also seen surrounded by snakes who obey her, or as a zombie bride whom they tried to kill but still stands.

This was the beginning of Taylor’s second term. Here he stopped worrying about the opinion of others, he stopped being silent and started fighting for the issues he was interested in, something his authoritarian parents advised him not to do . He protested against the giant Spotify and ordered the removal of all his music from the platform, arguing that it treated artists unfairly.

Besides… Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Numbers 146 concerts all over the world.

It started in March 2023 and will end in November 2024.

The duration of each concert is 3 hours.

44 songs make up the setlist, which is divided into 10 acts.

It Can Cost 5,560 Sol to See Taylor Swift in Los Angeles (For Resale)

The cost of 1,301 sol is the most expensive ticket in Argentina (Preferably Stall)

In 2017, she became embroiled in another legal tussle, this time with a Denver DJ who had groped her at an event four years earlier. Taylor won the case and asked for only one dollar in compensation, to show that he was not interested in making money from the case. In 2019, he got into a dispute with his old record label over the rights to his masters. Losing the battle, he chooses to re-record all of his classic records in order to own his music. And he also took on Donald Trump and was in favor of progressive policies and was in favor of the LGBT community.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs on stage during Taylor Swift | Eras Tour on July 28, 2023 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor who will be passing through Peru in November with her Tour the Eraze Tour is living the best moment of her career. His latest album, “Midnights” (2022), was not only the best-selling worldwide last year, but also more than doubled the sales of Harry Styles’ new album, which came in second. She knows how to move with her teen audience and evolve with them, as shown in her surprisingly mature album “Folklore”, the same album that earned her third place for album of the year. Won Grammy Award. Peruvian fans will watch them from afar as producers assure there is no infrastructure to support their shows. It sounds like a nightmare for his fans: to be so close and at the same time, so far away. ,