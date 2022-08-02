Taylor Swift, polluter number 1 of the stars? The singer mocked for the immoderate use of her private jet

A list whose publication had the effect of a bomb. The Yard agency has published a ranking of the stars who emit the most CO2 with their private jets. In the first place of this, the American singer Taylor Swift, with clear figures: 170 flights since January, 8.293 tons of CO2, or 1185 times more than an average person. Its shortest flight of 2022 lasted just 36 minutes, from Missouri to Nashville.

Other celebrities find themselves in this ranking of the biggest polluters: boxer Floyd Mayweather, rapper Jay-Z, baseball player A-Rod, country singer Blake Shelton, director Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian in 7th position … Then follow, in order: Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Travis Scott.

The news inspired plenty of jokes on social media (see our anthology below). What tarnish the image of the singer. What the star’s communications team quickly understood, which issued a press release to defend him: “Taylor’s jet is regularly rented by other people. To attribute all or even a large portion of these trips to one person is incorrect”can we read in the columns of Rolling Stones.