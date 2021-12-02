Taylor Swift posted a TikTok with Selena Gomez from behind the scenes of “Saturday Night Live”

Taylor Swift was the musical guest of the last episode of Saturday Night Live and had the support of a special person: Selena Gomez!

The 31-year-old singer of “Red (Taylor’s Version)“posted a recorded Tik Tok with his BFF right backstage on the comedy show.

The friendship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez began over a decade ago: this photo was taken in 2011 – getty images

In the video, Tay Tay lip-sync audio that says: “Oh no, my best friend is a bad bitchShe then turns the camera to Sel who is sitting next to her and starts laughing.

You can watch it here on Taylor Swift’s TikTok account.

To the Saturday Night Live, Taylor Swift presented live the new version of “All Too Well“ten minutes long and accompanied by the short film featuring protagonists Dylan O’Brien And Sadie Sink.

And then everyone to celebrate! After singing on TV, the artist attended the show’s after party along with several famous friends like Blake Lively, that directed the next video “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner.

ph: getty images