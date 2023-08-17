Taylor Swift praised by Hollywood’s biggest names for her directorial debut

Taylor Swift He has become an icon not only of music, but also of pop culture and even the film industry, as his talents can go far beyond music.

The singer was nominated for an Oscar for her work in All Too Well, a short film based on one of her most acclaimed songs, starring Sadie Sink (stranger things) and Dylan O'Brien (maze Runner, And now it is getting appreciation from a big name in the industry.

cinematographer, in an interview with The Wrap barbie And The Wolf of Wall StreetRodrigo Prieto celebrates Swift's work in his short and music video:

“Obviously he is quite the artist, but he is also an excellent director. I must say the things I've done with him, the music videos, they've been extraordinary. Someone who didn't grow up to be a director, she's a musician and a singer and she's amazing at that, to see that she understands film and understands storytelling, storytelling with a camera Knows method and is very good in technical aspects. Too. He is another person I admire a lot, so if I get a chance to work with him, I would be more than happy."

