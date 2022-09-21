Taylor Swift pulls out of Amsterdam premiere and Drake party

ads

Nothing comes between Taylor Swift and her music — not even her buzzy new acting role.

Swift returns to the big screen in new film ‘Amsterdam.’ But we’re told the pop star had to skip her New York premiere on Sunday because she’s being honored for her music in Nashville, Tenn.

The Nashville Songwriters Association International will present Swift (who started, of course, as a country artist) with the prestigious Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award on Tuesday. But it’s so important in musical circles that she had to stay in town to prepare and couldn’t even come to New York two days before the ceremony to attend the premiere of her great film, directed by David O.Russell. and also stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Mike Myers and more.

Rapper Drake – who is the film’s producer – introduced it at the Sunday premiere, but he started celebrating early the night before. Sources tell us he hosted an unofficial premiere at Richie Akiva’s members club The Ned late Saturday night. And despite misreports that Swift showed up to party until the wee hours of the morning – we’re told she was instead getting ready for her big night out and was actually nowhere near the Big Apple.

Drake, a producer on “Amsterdam,” hosted two parties for the film. Rami Malek and Drake were last on the dance floor at the official Zero Bond afterparty.

Margot Robbie was one of the movie stars who attended Drake’s party.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Pltz, Addison Rae and Omer Fedi attended the afterparty on Sunday.

Swift stars as a grieving girl in the crime drama.

A source described the late-night party as an “impromptu celebration” for the film which took place in the club’s so-called “Magic Room”. DJ Rachel Winters kicked off the nightly music before Drake’s personal DJs took over.

Drake hosted an impromptu party at The Ned on Saturday where he spent some VIP time with Kevin Durant. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Kevin Durant hung out with Drake at a VIP table and we hear Kristen Stewart and Ashley Benson also hung out on the club’s roof before joining Drake’s party. Drake came out around 3:30 a.m. “with his security,” a spy told us.

We’re guessing Drake dove in before closing in time to catch up for the big premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday. He and DreamCrew then hosted the official after party at Zero Bond.

Swift will be honored as Songwriter of the Decade by the Nashville Songwriters Association International on Tuesday. CG pictures

Spies told us that he and Rami Malek “were last on the dance floor” while Baz Luhrmann and Leonardo DiCaprio “talked shop in the corner.”

“The whole event was a lavish affair with casino games,” the source said.

We hear that Drake and his online casino Stake even offered $150,000 in prizes to participants.

Taylor, you missed that!

