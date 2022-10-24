Taylor Swift Receives Backlash For ‘Fatphobia’ In ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video On ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift broke several records with her latest album Midnights. It comes with certified bangers like Midnight Rains, Vigilante Sh*t, Lavender Haze and more. However, the music video for one of the songs, Anti-Hero, is courting controversy, with Swifites and critics railing against some content accused of “fatphobia”. The controversial part of the video shows Taylor stepping on the scale and the word “fat” appearing.

While many fans criticized the video as depicting obesity as something to be feared about, others said it reflected societal perception and did not promote fatphobia. “Taylor Swift saying ‘Imagine if I was fat, it’s a nightmare!’ IS fat phobic even though it wasn’t intentional and that’s why people are upset that she used her huge platform to flaunt fatphobia and think about who the majority of her (teenage) fans are,” a writes a Twitter user.

Taylor Swift saying “Imagine if I was fat, it’s a nightmare!” IS fat phobic even though it wasn’t intentional and that’s why people are upset that she used her huge platform to flaunt fatphobia and think who the majority of her (teenage) fans are https:/ /t.co/vZ99quZIX3 — Anya (@housebeyknowles) October 22, 2022

People said they thought that moment in Taylor Swift’s music video was fatphobic but… to me it very clearly sounds like a critique of fatphobia. I’m so sick of people with absolutely abysmal media analysis attacking artists without using any critical thought pic.twitter.com/4gSwZKLVOg — Mr. Beard (@mrbeardofficial) October 22, 2022

It’s possible to appreciate Taylor Swift and Midnight as an artist AND call her out on her blatant fatphobia. Taylor Swift should have done better because while it’s relatable and an “intrusive thought,” it’s damaging and fatphobic. Listen to fat people when they tell you it’s — lucie (@luciewald) October 21, 2022

A non-exhaustive list of words that Taylor Swift (aka the musician I’ve listened to the most this year and indeed adore) could have used in place of “fat” on the scale in her new video for convey the same message about his erectile dysfunction without a hint of grossophobia: — Erin Phillips, MPH, RD, CDCES (@ErinPhillipsRD) October 22, 2022

I think some people don’t know what fatphobia is: you don’t have to say “I hate fat people” or outright harass fat people. It can also be what’s in the Taylor Swift clip. — Lea ️‍ (@hutchleah) October 21, 2022

Earlier, Taylor called “Anti-Hero” one of her favorite songs from the album. Explaining the basic idea behind the track, the pop singer shared, “Track 3 – Anti-Hero is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I really don’t think I’ve dug that far into my (laughs) insecurities in this detail before. You know, I’m having a hard time with the idea that my life has gotten out of control and me, not to sound too dark but like, I’m just having a hard time with the idea of ​​not feeling like a person . (imitates crying) Don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need it, but this song really is a real walkthrough through all the things I tend to hate about myself.

Read all Latest Buzz News here