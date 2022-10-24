Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Backlash For 'Fatphobia' In 'Anti-Hero' Music Video On 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift broke several records with her latest album Midnights. It comes with certified bangers like Midnight Rains, Vigilante Sh*t, Lavender Haze and more. However, the music video for one of the songs, Anti-Hero, is courting controversy, with Swifites and critics railing against some content accused of “fatphobia”. The controversial part of the video shows Taylor stepping on the scale and the word “fat” appearing.

While many fans criticized the video as depicting obesity as something to be feared about, others said it reflected societal perception and did not promote fatphobia. “Taylor Swift saying ‘Imagine if I was fat, it’s a nightmare!’ IS fat phobic even though it wasn’t intentional and that’s why people are upset that she used her huge platform to flaunt fatphobia and think about who the majority of her (teenage) fans are,” a writes a Twitter user.

Earlier, Taylor called “Anti-Hero” one of her favorite songs from the album. Explaining the basic idea behind the track, the pop singer shared, “Track 3 – Anti-Hero is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I really don’t think I’ve dug that far into my (laughs) insecurities in this detail before. You know, I’m having a hard time with the idea that my life has gotten out of control and me, not to sound too dark but like, I’m just having a hard time with the idea of ​​not feeling like a person . (imitates crying) Don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need it, but this song really is a real walkthrough through all the things I tend to hate about myself.

