Taylor Swift Receives Honorary Doctorate After Saying It’s Her Number One Goal

Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University.

The 32-year-old is now Dr Taylor Swift after receiving a doctorate in fine arts.

The singer was asked to give the commencement address to the 2022 graduates and she said she was blown away by the invitation.

“I would like to thank NYU for technically, on paper at least, making me a doctor,” she said.

“Not the type of doctor you want to have in an emergency, unless your specific emergency is that you desperately need to hear a song with a catchy hook and an intensely cathartic bridge section.

“Or if your emergency was that you needed someone who could name over 50 cat breeds in a minute. »

She lamented that she didn’t have a normal college or university experience because she was busy launching her music career.

To help ease that yearning, Swift said she constructed the ending of the “Love Story” music video as her “fantasy fantasy college, where I meet a model reading a book on the weed and all of a sudden… eye, we realize that we had been in love in our past lives.

She then turned to the subject of what most opening speeches contain.

Taylor said, “I guess I was officially called upon in this situation, to impart any wisdom I might have and tell you the things that have helped me in my life so far.

“Please bear in mind that I in no way feel qualified to tell you what to do. You have worked, struggled, sacrificed, studied and dreamed your way here today and so you know what you are doing.

“You will do things differently than I did and for different reasons. »

His hacks are that life is heavy, “especially if you’re trying to put up with it all at once”, that you have to “learn to live with the grimace” and that you should never hide “your enthusiasm for things”.

The ‘Shake It Off’ singer referenced her hit song in another tip from someone who rose through the ranks of the global music industry to become an icon around the world.

Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News

She said: “Being embarrassed when you’re wrong is part of the human experience. Get back up, dust yourself off, and see who still wants to hang out with you afterwards and laugh about it? It’s a gift.

“The times I was told no or that I wasn’t included, that I wasn’t picked, that I didn’t win, that I wasn’t picked… looking back, I really feel like those moments were just as important, if not more crucial, than the moments I was told “yes”. »

She concluded her speech by saying, “I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you. We do it together. So let’s keep dancing like we’re… the 22-year-old class. »

For those playing at home, this is another reference to one of his songs.

Her achievement of getting an honorary doctorate comes six years after she said it was her number one goal.