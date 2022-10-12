Taylor Swift recorded her new song inspired by ‘Mad Men’

Through her Instagram account, Taylor Swift shares that she was inspired by an episode of the series ‘Mad Men’ for the song “Lavender Haze” from her new album titled Midnights.

Singer-songwriter, actress and director Taylor Swift, who recently made her feature directing debut with the short film All Too Well and who participated in the film AAmsterdam by David O. Russell, which is currently on the billboard, shared a video on his social networks where explains what was his main inspiration for the first song of his new album.

According to the singer, the idea came to him while watching episode 12 of season 2 of the acclaimed television series Mad Menentitled “The Mountain King“, starring Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, John Slattery and January Jones. In said episode, one of the characters utters the phrase “lavender bundleand“, which Taylor found curious and intriguing.

After searching the term on the internet, the Cats actress learned that the phrase was commonly used in the 1950s to refer to the state of falling in love through which a person goes through, making them resplendent and in complete harmony with their partner; describing the English expression as a definition of an invincible love.

Joe Alwyn, actor recognized for having participated in The Favoritethe last love letter and Stars at noondirected by the emblematic French director Claire Denis, has also received fame for being the singer’s partner, although they have kept their relationship secret and away from the press and the media, as they are rarely seen together. The singer-songwriter comments a bit about her relationship with Joe in the video shared on her Instagram account.





The British actor, who was clearly part of the inspiration for the song’s lyrics, was indirectly mentioned by Swift when talking about the song’s origin: “We live in the age of social media, and when the world finds out you’re in love with someone, they will try to meddle in your relationship. My partner and I, who I’ve been with for six years, have had to dodge and ignore tabloid gossip. and other rumours.

A few weeks ago Taylor Swift and other members of the cast of Amsterdamas Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Anya Taylor-Joy were criticized for having worked with the director of the film after the numerous accusations he has received of sexual harassment, emotional abuse and for being aggressive on recording sets. David O. Russell has been responsible for bringing the American Hustle movies to the big screenThe Games of Destiny, The fighter Y Joy: The name of success.