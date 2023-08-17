Taylor Swift refuses to perform at halftime of Superbowl 2024: What are the reasons? – artist’s

As far as concerts go, last super bowl It was one of the most outstanding artistic moments of the year. Rihanna Giving her all on stage during the intermission, the singer interpreted some of her most famous songs. In addition, she publicly announced her second pregnancy.

The Barbadian singer has set the bar very high. this year The NFL Is In All Search To Select The Artist Who Is Capable Of The Job And thus offer the best possible show in the next 2024. We all know that matching the performance of the interpreter is difficult, but not impossible. ‘Umbrella’,

The mission has started, but it is true that it has not been very successful so far. Of course, the NFL thought of the ‘pop’ diva at this point. that’s right we’re talking Taylor Swift,

Actually depends on the medium Hits Daily DoubleOne of the artists he has in mind is Taylor Swift, who has refused to star in ‘The Show’ Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas,

Why has Taylor Swift turned down this opportunity?

Surely you would be wondering as to what reason the American singer would have declined this amazing opportunity. do not worry, At MegaStars we tell you everything we know,

It’s no secret that Taylor is on top of the tour ‘The Eras Tour’, and this may be one of the main reasons why the proposal has been rejected. It is true that at the moment, the author of ‘Deed’ He hasn’t made any statement on his decision, so we’ll wait to know the other reasons, if any. Of course, Taylor has been busy touring and re-recording her albums.like this It’s Inconceivable He Doesn’t Have Enough Time To Give It His All At The Next Super Bowl,

The dates for Taylor Swift’s tour coincide with the date of the event, as it takes place on February 11. A day very close to their concerts of ‘The Eraze Tour’, in Tokyo (Japan) on 10 February and Melbourne (Australia) on 16 February.,

One thing you probably didn’t know is that this isn’t the first denial of American The ‘anti-hero’ interpreter had already declined to star in the Super Bowl on another occasion, Last year also he had not shown interest in this famous event and after her ‘no’ he signed Rihanna. Sources close to the American singer assure Taylor would not accept the offer until he re-recorded all of his albums.,

Currently, the singer is re-recording the album ‘1989’, which will release on October 27., Only ‘Reputation’ and ‘Taylor Swift’ are missing, the latter being his debut album, the one with which he became known. A lot of time has passed since then and the ‘country’ princess that she was back then has evolved so much that she would go on to perform at the Super Bowl twice. it’s clear that Only someone like taylor swift can’t say no twice to something like that,