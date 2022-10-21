Taylor Swift releases Midnights album and Anti-Hero music video

Taylor Swift launched on Friday Midnightssound 10e album of original songs! The singer took the opportunity to unveil the official music video for the first single, Anti-heroone of his favorite tracks from this extremely anticipated new album, both by fans and critics (see below).

Successor to Lover, Folklore and Evermore respectively released in August 2019, July 2020 and December 2020, Midnights includes 13 new parts ” inspired by the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered through the life of Taylor Swift “, whose Snow on the Beach in duet with Lana Del Rey.

” We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at the walls and drink until they respond. We writhe in our self-made cages and pray that we are not – right now – about to make a fatal mistake that will change our lives. “said Taylor Swift in the caption of the promotional photo dedicated to her new album.

” Midnights is a collection of songs written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we walk and the demons we face. For all of us who’ve tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go in search – hoping that maybe when the clock strikes midnight… we’ll meet “added the 32-year-old American star.

Last August, Taylor Swift announced the release of Midnights on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards as she took home top honors with her song’s short film All Too Well.

For two years, Taylor Swift has also launched the re-recorded versions of two of her old albums, either Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

