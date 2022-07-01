Taylor Swift reportedly got engaged in secret

Has Taylor Swift finally found her soul mate? In a relationship since October 2016 with Joe Alwyn, the star, who received his university degree , could soon become his wife. According to the “Sun”, the 32-year-old singer and the 31-year-old actor got engaged in the greatest secrecy. Very discreet since the beginning of their romance, the lovers would not have planned to speak about it publicly. A friend of Joe’s confided that the latter would have offered an engagement ring to his sweetheart that she would only wear at home. “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy. They really like each other, confides this source to the log. They got engaged a few months ago, but only told their inner circle of family and trusted oldest friends. They asked each of them to keep it a secret.”