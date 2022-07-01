Taylor Swift reportedly got engaged in secret
Posted
The American star should soon marry English actor Joe Alwyn, after almost six years of relationship.
Has Taylor Swift finally found her soul mate? In a relationship since October 2016 with Joe Alwyn, the star, who received his university degree, could soon become his wife. According to the “Sun”, the 32-year-old singer and the 31-year-old actor got engaged in the greatest secrecy. Very discreet since the beginning of their romance, the lovers would not have planned to speak about it publicly. A friend of Joe’s confided that the latter would have offered an engagement ring to his sweetheart that she would only wear at home. “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy. They really like each other, confides this source to the log. They got engaged a few months ago, but only told their inner circle of family and trusted oldest friends. They asked each of them to keep it a secret.”
The American, who directed his first short film, and the Brit would be keen to keep their romance as far away from the cameras as possible. “Their love is just for them. And the day they exchange vows, there won’t be any magazines like “Vogue,” “Rolling Stones,” or “Hello!” on the spot. Their wedding will be simple and elegant. Like them, ”says the informant.
Before being in a relationship with Joe, Taylor had several romances with other celebrities which unfortunately did not last. She dated Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris.
(lja)