Taylor Swift reportedly planning new tour dates in 2023

Good news for fans of the popstar: according to some rumors, the interpreter of shake it off would be ready to embark on a tour next year.

It must be said that Taylor Swift is desired with no less than three original albums to present on stage (five, if you count the new versions of Fearless and Red). As a reminder, Swift should have embarked on the “Loversfest” (which, moreover, passed by the arenas of Nîmes) and this, just after the release of his album Lover (published in August 2019). Unfortunately, the pandemic will decide otherwise: health crisis obliges, Taylor Swift could not hit the road. The announcement of the cancellation of his concerts will later inspire the song Mirrorballwhich can be found in particular on the excellent Folklore – album recorded during the pandemic and which, you surely know, will earn him a Grammy Award.

After years of waiting, it looks like Taylor Swift is ready to get back on stage and reunite with her audience. In any case, this is what is being whispered on Twitter:

Taylor Swift is allegedly rescheduling her tour for 2023, according to a tweet from reporter Megan Willgoos. pic.twitter.com/ZaTWZquoVR —Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2022

In a tweet, Megan Willgoos shared a conversation in which the popstar is mentioned: Dad’s boss is mad at Taylor Swift,’ reads one of the gray bubbles. ” He was planning an event at Atlanta Stadium but she will be touring there next year.

1989 (Taylor’s Version), next re-edition made in Swift?

Obviously, nothing is official and this tweet should be taken with a grain of salt. Taylor Swift has not yet announced anything. Focused on re-editing her previous albums, the artist did not mention a possible tour. While Red (Taylor’s version), carried by the long version of All Too Well continues to break records, it is rumored that 1989 would be the next reissued opus – as evidenced by This Love (Taylor’s Version), released a few weeks ago.