Taylor Swift reportedly refused to play Super Bowl halftime

There was no smoke without fire… The day after the announcement of Rihanna as the headliner of the halftime show of the next Super Bowl, we learned that Taylor Swift had indeed refused to participate in the event next year.

Last week, many rumors suggested that Taylor Swift would take the stage during the most popular sporting event of the year. According to TMZ, the singer would have declined the offer, however, preferring to devote herself to the continuation of the re-recording of her old records after the release of her new album. Midnightson October 21.

Successor to Lover, Folklore and Evermore respectively released in August 2019, July 2020 and December 2020, Midnights will include 13 new songs “inspired by the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout the life of Taylor Swift”. The 32-year-old star also began last week to reveal the title of each of them, at the rate of one per day, on his TikTok account.

Recall that Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna will succeed Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent who performed last year’s halftime show. The rappers had themselves succeeded The Weeknd in 2021 as well as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

” Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who exceeded expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who went on to become one of the most prominent artists of all time. Autodidact in business and entertainment “said Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, in a press release, announcing the presence of the 34-year-old singer at the next Super Bowl on Sunday.