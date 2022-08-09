Taylor Swift Responds to Shake it Off Plagiarism Accusations

In 2014, Taylor Swift gave us a pop turn with the album 1989. To wear it, the artist had notably chosen shake it off as a first single – a piece which, unsurprisingly, met with colossal success. However, in 2017, Taylor Swift was accused of plagiarism : according to the charges, the interpreter of Red would have “vole lyrics to 3LW’s 2001 song ‘Playas Gon’ Play’.

As fans eagerly await the release of a new version of 1989 (you know, Taylor Swift is re-recording her previous opuses), the artist expressed herself: ” The lyrics of ‘Shake It Off’ were entirely written by me“, she writes thus – according to Billboard.

She explains : ” In writing the lyrics, I was partly inspired by my own experience and, in particular, the relentless public scrutiny of my personal life, clickbait reporting, public manipulation, and other forms of negative personal criticism. that over time I learned to put aside to focus on my music. Taylor Swift adds, “I remember hearing phrases like ‘players playing’ and ‘haters hating’ being said by other kids while attending school in Wyomissing Hills and high school in Hendersonville. These phrases were akin to other common sayings like “don’t hate the playa, hate the game,” “take a chill pill,” and “say it, don’t spray it.”

Taylor Swift argues by referring to a performance given in 2013, performance for which she wore a T-Shirt from Urban Outfitters that said ” haters gonna hate” : I was struck by the posts that people will act no matter what and the best way to overcome this is to shrug your shoulders and keep on living. »

Finally, concerning the title of 3LW, Swift declares: “None of the CDs that I listened to when I was a child, or after, were from 3LW”. “I’ve never heard the song ‘Playas Gon’ Play’ on the radio, on TV or in any movie. The first time I heard the track was after this claim was made. »

Shake it off was released eight years ago and to (re)discover the track, it’s here: