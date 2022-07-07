Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Beyoncé smash new records

Three inspiring women, three new records: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Rihanna each made music history in their own way this week!

Taylor Swift first became the first artist of all time to rank 10 of her albums on the Billboard 200 charts in the same year! The 32-year-old singer has achieved this feat thanks, in particular, to her recent records Lover, Folklore and Evermore as well as new editions of Fearless and Red. Remember that the Billboard 200 ranking lists the best-selling albums on American soil each week.

With her new song Break My Soul, Beyoncé became the first female artist in history to achieve at least 20 solo number 1s in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 and at least 10 others with a group, in this case Destiny’s Child. All genres combined, the 40-year-old star is the third artist to achieve this feat, after Paul McCartney (The Beatles) and Michael Jackson (The Jackson 5). The Billboard Hot 100 compiles weekly singles sales, radio airplay, online listening and YouTube views in the United States.

Finally, Rihanna was crowned “youngest billionaire to have made her fortune on her own in the United States” according to a new ranking of the magazine Forbes listing the 100 richest women entrepreneurs, executives and artists in the country. The 34-year-old singer and businesswoman’s net worth is estimated at US$1.4 billion, securing her 21e rank of the richest women, thanks in large part to her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.