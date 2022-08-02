Taylor Swift rises to the top of an unenviable chart

Contrary to her habit, Taylor Swift is talking about her these days for the wrong reasons… The American singer has indeed just obtained the unenviable title of “biggest CO2 polluter among celebrities”!

It was based on data from the CelebrityJets account on Twitter that the sustainable marketing company Yard indeed demonstrated that Taylor Swift’s private jet had flown 22,923 minutes between 1er January and July 19, 2022 (for a total of 170 flights), thus releasing 8,294 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The 32-year-old star’s spokesperson, however, hastened to rectify the facts, stating that ” Taylor Swift’s plane is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most or all of these trips to him is obviously incorrect. “.

Other musical artists appear in this sad ranking, including Jay-Z in 3e position (19,296 flight minutes for 6,981 tons of carbon dioxide), Blake Shelton in 5e place (12,424 minutes for 4,465 tons of CO2) and Travis Scott at number 10 (8,384 minutes for 3,033 tons of CO2).

Last week, Drake was also taken to task when his Boeing 767 was seen traveling very short distances, including a 14-minute flight. The Canadian rapper had quickly reacted to these criticisms, explaining that he was not on board his plane during these flights.

” For anyone interested in logistics, they are just the ones moving planes to the airports where they are stored. No one takes these flights Drake commented on Instagram, adding that these trips were between Toronto (where he lives) and Hamilton (where the plane is stored).

On a more positive note, the official music video for the song Blank Space by Taylor Swift recently hit 3 billion views on YouTube, just weeks after the singer became the first artist in history to rank 10 of her albums on the Billboard 200 charts in the same year!