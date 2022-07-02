Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish… the celebrities who have spoken out against the repeal of abortion in the US

The US Supreme Court issued a ruling last Friday that revoked the protection of the right to abortion, considering that the Constitution does not guarantee it, a decision that has angered a large part of the American population, including several familiar faces.

Various internationally known personalities from different fields, such as music, cinema or television have expressed their disagreement with this election through their social networks.

An example of this is the singer Taylor Swift, who has rarely gotten wet despite her long professional career. The first occurred when criticizing the Government of Donald Trump and, now, requests a rectification from the Supreme Court, since says she feels “horrified”.

“After decades of fighting for women’s rights over their bodies, this decision strips us of them,” expressed in their networks. A few words that follow the line of those of Lizzo, who promises to contribute hundreds of dollars from her tour to “family planning and abortion rights.”

Josh Gad, for his part, expressed that at this time it does not take 280 to express what he thinks. With just one word you can define it: “Rage”.





Billie Eilish said during her concert at the Glastonbury festival that this decision is based on “the concept of power and how we need to always remember that it cannot be abused. “Today is a very black day for women in the US,” she lamented.

“Stormtroopers telling women to shut up and accept government forced childbirth. Nauseating,” John Legend complained, as did Mariah Carey, who wrote: “It is truly inconceivable to have to explain to my daughter about 11 years that we live in a world in which women’s rights are disintegrating before our eyes.”