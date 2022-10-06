Taylor Swift Set to Take Massive Stadium Tour in 2023 After ‘Midnights’ Release

As fans await the big comeback of Taylor Swift with his new album, “Midnights”, the rumor is becoming more and more persistent about a major tour in 2023. Alex tells you everything!

By Emily today at 04:55 – Update today at 04:55

Taylor Swift: “Midnights” will be released on October 21 and there should be a “Midnights Tour 2023”!

Taylor Swift surprised everyone at the end of August by announcing the release of her tenth opus. It will therefore be called ” Midnights and will be released on October 21. There is reason to be impatient to discover this new batch of songs, 13 of course, which we hope will be more danceable than the last songs of the ” folklore ” and ” evermore » and revives the pop madness of « 1989 » or « Reputation “. Moreover, it would fit perfectly with the current rumor. Almost all the US media are starting to have sources telling us about a Taylor Swift going on a world stadium tour in 2023! And we can’t wait to see it, all over the world and even more so in France and Europe, because the « Lover Tour 2020 was canceled because of the Covid-19!… We want to applaud it here, in France. Finally. And why not at the Stade de France in the summer of 2023!

Taylor Swift: a return to concerts in France and Europe in 2023?

The upcoming arrival of Midnights » rekindled the ardor and desires of the Swifties: they all dream of a new Taylor Swift tour; they want to find her on stage, live, in concert. American rumors point to a massive return of TayTay with a shovelful of stadiums like during the “Reputation Tour” which saw him do 53 stadiums all over the world). It is to be hoped that this new burst of concerts, during the spring/summer of 2023, will be of the same ilk and above all that it will reach us, in Europe and in France where TayTay fans are in any case only waiting for that. So stay tuned to Alex to follow the singer’s news!

