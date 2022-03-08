Taylor Swift Shows Her Enthusiasm Over Zoë Kravitz’s Performance As Catwoman

¡Taylor Swift showed how much he liked the new catwoman!

The 32-year-old Grammy Award winner gave the newly released film batman her stamp of approval last Sunday on her Instagram story, raving about the performance of Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (also known as Catwoman or catwoman).

“@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams,” Swift captioned an image of Kravitz, 33, in her all-black outfit in the critically acclaimed new DC superhero movie. “Batman was phenomenal!!!”

She and Kravitz lived together in London in 2020 while the actress was filming the Batman movie with Robert Pattinson. Swift even helped her friend out with a socially distanced photo shoot for The New York Times Magazine’s “Great Artists” issue at the time.

“Zoe was being very strict with [las pautas de distanciamiento social] anyway because he is shooting a movie [The Batman]and Taylor Swift was in her pod and ready to help,” editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein told WWD.

The pair have been friends for several years, with Kravitz joining Swift, Cara Delevingne, Dakota Johnson and more at New York City restaurant The Fat Radish in 2016.

Kravitz has garnered rave reviews for his performance in The Batman so far, for which he said last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he went all out. “If I was cast as Catwoman, I’d study cats. I’d drink milk out of a bowl,” mused Jimmy Fallon, 47, to which she replied, “I did that… I’m a method, man.”

He also “hanged out with the cats a lot”, including scheduled “cat time” with the felines who played his character’s pets.

The Batman is available now exclusively in theaters and will premiere on HBO Max on April 19.