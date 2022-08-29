Entertainment

Taylor Swift Shows She's A BLACKPINK Fan In The Best Way

The 2022 VMAs (also known as the 2022 Video Music Awards) brought together the best of the entertainment industry for its annual ceremony this year. In recent years, the VMAs have invited more and more K-Pop artists to participate and win prizes! This year, BLACKPINK has been making waves on the red carpet and it seems like everyone is loving the group!

Indeed, an audience camera caught Taylor Swift dancing during BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

BLACKPINK treated the BLINKs – including Swift – to a live rendition of the group’s new hit single on Sunday night (August 28) at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, where both artists were up for awards.

Glass in hand, Swift sang and rocked her hips with a “Pink Venom” attitude as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa led the VMAs stage – paying particular attention to the “look what you tell us” line. have had the song made.

What amazed fans even more is that she also followed the Korean lyrics!

Earlier Sunday night, Swift also got ready for the VMAs red carpet with help from “Pink Venom” to show off her wardrobe transformation from a pretty floral dress to a look dripping with diamonds. She shared a TikTok set to the K-pop group’s latest hit.

@Taylor Swift

Team All Too Well bringing the emotional pain to the VMAs… 🧣

♬ Pink Venom – BLACKPINK

BLINKs love the indirect interactions between Taylor and the band, and say it’s proof of BLACKPINK’s worldwide success. Many fans are also hoping for a future collaboration between them!

Source link

