Taylor Swift signs ‘Carolina’, ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ soundtrack

A few weeks ago, Taylor Swift was letting us think that maybe she could release her 1989 version. The reason ? Simply the output of This Love (Taylor’s Version). As fans begin to believe more and more that this brand new version of the cult album should not be long, Taylor Swift offers us Carolina – soundtrack to the film ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ – directed by Olivia Newman and produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Last March, we were able to discover a short extract of the song in a teaser. A few months later, the public can discover nearly two versions. According to Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift worked on the track in 2020, while working on Folklore with Aaron Dessner: “She read this book and really liked it,” she comments for Variety. And then she heard we were making a movie. At the same time, she was making her album ‘Folklore’ and she wrote a song with the whole ‘Folklore’ team, which was haunting, magical and beautiful”.

For her part, Taylor Swift confided in a press release that she wanted to “create something that matches this bewitching story”… to discover ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’, see you on July 15, 2022!