Taylor Swift sings All Too Well of 10 Minutes at SNL: Video

All Too Well of 10 minutes of Taylor Swift made her television debut on Saturday Night Live, The American singer was the musical guest on the comedy program and, instead of doing the usual two songs, she decided to delight the audience with the extended version of her melancholy ballad she has just released. with Red (Taylor’s Version).

Present in the theater to see this historic performance were also several celebrities friends of Taylor, including Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively, Cara Delavigne, Anya Taylor Joy and his ex, now a friend, Joe Jonas with Sophie Turner.

Read the 10 minute All Too Well lyrics and translation HERE!

During her thrilling performance Taylor Swift also screened part of her short movie of All Too Well starring films Sadie Sink And Dylan O’Brien.

Watch Taylor Swift’s performance at SNL:

The song:

All Too Well is one of the songs that fans think was inspired by his relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal and in the text there are many famous references to their love story, such as the day they spent with his sister Maggie, the shirt he wore in the photos of the paparazzi in the streets of New York, the reference to the childhood of the actor , but above all the now famous scarf, which Taylor wore during their date.

Does the song live up to the hype? Here is our review!

All Too Well it’s the first song Taylor Swift wrote for Red, just as an outlet for the traumatic end of her romance with Jake; it was a real stream of consciousness of a broken heart, which took the form of a 10-minute piece. You have times it seemed far-fetched to put it on a disc and then shortened it, but now for Red (Taylor’s Version) we can finally enjoy the original.