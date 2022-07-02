Taylor Swift soon to be married: the singer would have been engaged to Joe Alwyn

After six years of love, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have decided to take a big step. According to rumors, the singer and the comedian got engaged a few weeks ago.

Will Taylor Swift soon be a married woman?In a relationship since 2016 with Joe Alwyn, the singer would have become engaged in the greatest of secrets. According The Sunthe actor would have asked for her hand a few weeks ago and their big wedding should take place in eighteen months. “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very much in love, they’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner circle – mostly family, trusted people and very old friends.”, assured a source in the columns of the British tabloid. According to her, “everyone is sworn to secrecy” by Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. Eager to keep their engagement secret, the singer would even take care to withdraw “her beautiful ring” when she leaves her home: “she only wears it when she’s at home”.

“Again, only a handful of people know the details of the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team members about her engagement.”, continues this close. For the moment therefore, the details of this marriage are kept secret but the lovers would plan a “simple” wedding, in their image. The couple previously sparked engagement rumors last January as they enjoyed a road trip from Nashville to St Ives and especially during their visit to a picturesque fishing port, believed to be “particularly special” for them. Would it be here that the actor would have asked for the hand of his darling? As a reminder, the two have been in a relationship for more than six years and divide their time between the United States and London. Their relationship would have taken on a new dimension during the pandemic since they spent the confinements together.

Taylor Swift: ‘Our relationship is not about anyone but us’

Since the beginning of their idyll, Taylor Swift like Joe Alwyn are particularly discreet. “It just doesn’t concern other people, assured the actor a few months ago. I don’t know how best to talk about it. I mean, I’m aware of people’s interest but rumors don’t interest me. And I have no interest in feeding them because the more it is fed, the more you open a door to intrusion.” Discreet, yes, but very fusional, especially when it comes to their respective careers. The actor even co-wrote songs with Taylor Swift for her most recent albums, Folklore and Evermore, under the pseudonym William Bowery. But don’t count on the star to talk about her private life outside of her songs: “I learned that if I talked about my relationship, people would think it was about them, and our relationship is not about anyone but us”.