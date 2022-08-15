Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, More

A man in love! Joe Jonas‘ Love Life has made headlines over the years as he navigated dating in the public eye.

Shortly after the musician started dating Taylor Swift in 2008, their messy split became a topic of conversation. After three months together, the Pennsylvania native revealed that Jonas broke up with her during a 27-second phone call.

“It’s okay – I’m cool. “You know what, it’s like when I find the right person for me, they’ll be wonderful,” Swift said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2009. “When I look at this person, I won’t even remember the boy who broke up with me on the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

She added: “I watched the call for a long time – it was, like, 27 seconds. It must be a record.

Band member Jonas Brothers, for his part, noted that he tried to contact his ex-girlfriend again after the initial call.

“For those who expressed concern about the ’27 Seconds’ phone call… I called to discuss my feelings with the other person. These sentiments were obviously not well received. I didn’t end the conversation,” the Disney Channel alum, who started dating Camille Belle following his split from Swift, wrote via MySpace at the time. “Somebody else did it. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk. A phone call can be quite short when someone else ends the call. »

Jonas continued: “The only difference in this conversation was that I shared something the other person didn’t want to hear. There were later attempts to communicate that got no response.

The former couple later mended their relationship and confirmed they were on good terms.

The Hotel Transylvania 3 the actor found love again with Sophie Turner after sparking romance rumors in 2016. After a year of dating, Jonas and Turner announced they were engaged.

“They are madly in love. She’s young but mature and from a small English town, so it’s not that unusual,” a source exclusively shared. We Weekly at the time. “They are really good together and his friends and family love him and vice versa.”

The duo secretly married in May 2019 at a Las Vegas wedding chapel after attending the Billboard Music Awards. They held a second ceremony in Sarrians, France, a month later. After their wedding We confirmed that Jonas and Turner are expecting their first child.

The game of thrones alum gave birth to daughter Willa in July 2020. At the time, the singer was gushing about becoming a father for the first time.

“It was amazing,” he said on CNET this morning in May 2021, adding that the COVID-19 quarantine allowed her to spend more time with her child. “It was forced time at home. I’m always on the move, I’m always on the move, traveling and touring. And be in one place for quite a while and [have] my feet on the ground and being with my family, my immediate family, this is the time that I don’t think I’m going back to.

In July 2022, Jonas and Turner expanded their family with a second baby. Ahead of the arrival of their little one, the UK native reflected on her pregnancy. “That’s what life is to me – raising the next generation,” Turner said in an interview with Elle UK in May 2022. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter get better and better. We are delighted to expand the family. It’s the best blessing ever.

Scroll down to relive Jonas’ love life: