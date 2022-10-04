Taylor Swift started writing songs after receiving feedback on the demo

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous singer-songwriters in the world. The 32-year-old singer has achieved great success writing or co-writing every song she has ever released. Although the lion’s share of Swift’s musical catalog is inspired by her real-life experiences, some of her more recent works deviate from this formula. Swift’s Scrapbooks folklore and still also feature songs about other characters, both real and imagined. But why did Swift start writing songs to begin with?

Taylor Swift was convinced she would find success as a singer in Nashville

Swift knew music was her path from a young age. Named after James Taylor, music has always been an integral part of Midnights Artist life. At just 11 years old, she convinced her parents to travel from her hometown in Pennsylvania to Nashville. Swift had learned that Faith Hill had made her Music City debut and thought it would be a great way to launch her own career. So, for spring break, Swift traveled to Nashville with her big dreams and a demo CD.

The ‘Midnights’ artist showed up to record labels with a demo CD

“My mom and little brother all went to Nashville and walked Music Row,” Swift shared with Dateline. “My mother stopped in front of a record company. And I ran and handed my CD to the receptionist. And I’d say, ‘Hi. I am Taylor. I want a recording contract. Call me.’ »

Luckily for Swift, most receptionists thought she was endearing because she was so young. In fact, his bravery eventually landed him a phone call from a record company. The “Blank Space” singer was told to carry on. It was then that Swift decided to expand her skills and become more than just a singer.

Why Swift became a songwriter and musician besides being a singer

“I think I got a call from someone, and they were like, ‘I just wanted to let you know we got your CD, and we wanted to say keep trying,'” Swift revealed. “That’s when I learned to play the guitar. And I started writing my own songs.

Once Swift started writing songs, she just couldn’t stop. In fact, the lyrics to songs like “Teardrops On My Guitar” sometimes ended up on his homework or in notebooks for school. “I would find time to write either in class, which you know, when teachers were doing random notebook checks, you can imagine their surprise when it’s algebra on this side of the page and ‘Drew me look’ on the other side of the page,” Swift added.

How did Swift get her big break?

Eventually, Swift was able to record a new demo CD filled with songs she had written herself. This caught the attention of RCA Records, who offered Swift a development contract. However, after working with them for a year, Swift decided to walk away because the label wanted to keep her in development. Soon after, Swift would find the ticket to her success after doing a showcase at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Obviously, the advice given to him to continue was not in vain. And Swift’s decision to learn the guitar and start writing her own songs is probably one of the biggest reasons for her success.

