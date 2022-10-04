Entertainment

Taylor Swift started writing songs after receiving feedback on the demo

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous singer-songwriters in the world. The 32-year-old singer has achieved great success writing or co-writing every song she has ever released. Although the lion’s share of Swift’s musical catalog is inspired by her real-life experiences, some of her more recent works deviate from this formula. Swift’s Scrapbooks folklore and still also feature songs about other characters, both real and imagined. But why did Swift start writing songs to begin with?

Taylor Swift was convinced she would find success as a singer in Nashville

Swift knew music was her path from a young age. Named after James Taylor, music has always been an integral part of Midnights Artist life. At just 11 years old, she convinced her parents to travel from her hometown in Pennsylvania to Nashville. Swift had learned that Faith Hill had made her Music City debut and thought it would be a great way to launch her own career. So, for spring break, Swift traveled to Nashville with her big dreams and a demo CD.

