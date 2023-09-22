Taylor Swift Steps Up Fall in Red Velvet Aquazzura Mules – Footwear News

getty images

Taylor Swift was spotted heading out to dinner with friends in New York yesterday. The “Blank Space” singer kicked off fall with her dinner wardrobe.

Opting for perfect fall footwear, the tension of the “Bad Blood” song came through in a pair of Aquazzura Twist mules in a burgundy hue. Swift’s shoes were crafted from textural merlot velvet and leather uppers and featured airy open toes and thick and knotted curved straps that sat across the artist’s feet, keeping the shoes securely in place.

Taylor Swift is spotted leaving dinner in September. 21, 2023, in New York. gc images

The use of velvet fabric in the shoe’s silhouette firmly established the shoe as a fall style. The Twist Mules retail for $795 and come in several colors including gold, brown, and black velvet.

Connected

Additionally, the shoes featured a backless construction that transitioned into thin 4-inch stiletto heels, giving the hitmaker a walkable boost. Mules, no matter the style, offer the wearer an easy breezy slip-on alternative to sandal heels or pumps. They make the perfect transitional piece from summer to fall.

A closer look at Taylor Swift’s shoes. gc images

Swift was dressed in a black form-fitting off-the-shoulder top paired with pleated and baggy high-waisted trousers. The tailored trousers were belted, cinching her waist, and accompanied by a matching cropped jacket which the singer took off in the middle of the night.

Taylor Swift is spotted leaving dinner in September. 21, 2023 in New York. gc images

Topping off her look, Swift carried a black leather crocodile engraved briefcase with gold hardware, which she accessorized with matching gold jewellery. The songstress’s hair was worn straight in a cascading style down her back, with a fringe at the front that worked to frame Swift’s features.

When it comes to her footwear style, Swift’s red carpet and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals, and tall boots from Christian Louboutin, Chloë Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura, and other brands. When off-duty, the singer-songwriter wears Birkenstock sandals, Christy Don and Ugg ankle boots, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an assistant digital editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. A love for all things fashion arose early in life due to a deep love for the history of fashion and the luxury industry. In her spare time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion buff and frugal person.

Connected:

Most Comfortable Heels

Best Work Shoes for Women