Taylor Swift still doesn’t know what healed her heartbreak

From the outside, Taylor Swift seems madly in love. The actor has been dating his boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, since 2016. Although the pair are pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, what they share seems to paint the picture that they’re happy together. The couple have collaborated together, and there are even rumors that the couple is engaged.

Taylor Swift | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s heartbreak inspired her album ‘Red’

Of course, Swift hasn’t always been so lucky in love. Through her music, Swift has chronicled her fair share of heartbreak. In fact, Swift revealed that one of her most popular albums is a snapshot of someone in distress. When she released her version of Redthe “the 1” singer wrote that her heartbreak actually inspired the album.

“Musically and lyrically, Red sounded like a heartbroken person,” Swift writing. “It was everywhere, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild and tortured by past memories.

The ‘Love Story’ singer isn’t sure exactly what healed her heartbreak

Continuing, Swift shared that she finally bounced back from her heartbreak. But the “Love Story” singer explained that she wasn’t sure exactly what helped her heal from a broken heart. However, she has a few guesses about what might have helped in the long run. “I don’t know if it was about sinking my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices singing the lyrics to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was just about time, but something has been healed. along the way. »

Swift also shared that it was a pleasure to go out Red (Taylor’s version) because she had so much distance from love that left her with a broken heart. In a Late Night interview with Seth Meyers, she shared that the distance from the songs changed the experience for her.

“I have sunglasses and a mojito, and it’s cool this time,” Swift explained. “It’s really nice to be able to release this album and not be sad. Do not take breaks between interviews to cry. I tell you, it’s much better this way. You have time that passes, you know. You relive your experience from your 20s when you’re in your 30s – that’s really the way to do it.

How Swift’s Fans Changed ‘All Too Well’ For Her

It’s pretty cool that Swift’s re-recordings were able to give her a new experience. She also shared similar things about one of her most popular songs, “All Too Well.” Because the heartbreaking love song is so loved by fans, she now has different memories associated with the song. Instead of thinking about the heartbreak that inspired the lyrics, she thinks about performing with her fans while on tour. Certainly, the song is a testament to how an artist’s relationship to their work can change over time.

