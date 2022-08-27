Entertainment

Taylor Swift still doesn’t know what healed her heartbreak

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

From the outside, Taylor Swift seems madly in love. The actor has been dating his boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, since 2016. Although the pair are pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, what they share seems to paint the picture that they’re happy together. The couple have collaborated together, and there are even rumors that the couple is engaged.

Taylor Swift | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s heartbreak inspired her album ‘Red’

Of course, Swift hasn’t always been so lucky in love. Through her music, Swift has chronicled her fair share of heartbreak. In fact, Swift revealed that one of her most popular albums is a snapshot of someone in distress. When she released her version of Redthe “the 1” singer wrote that her heartbreak actually inspired the album.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Disney plus: premieres September 2022

5 mins ago

Emma Watson: who is she and what does Brandon Green, her new billionaire boyfriend do?

17 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian: her daughter Penelope reveals her beauty routine!

18 mins ago

Ranking Disney + in Spain: the favorite series this day

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button