Taylor Swift sublime in a silver dress, Nicki Minaj in a pink split sheath … the craziest looks of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (PHOTOS)
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place this Sunday, August 28 in the United States. A ceremony that honored Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, bringing together an audience of stars in their best outfits.
For the past two years, the award ceremonies had been greatly disrupted by the pandemic. In 2022, they fortunately regain their splendor and their joyful extravagance. Like every year, the MTV Music Video Awards rewarded this Sunday August 28 the best songs and artists of the year at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Enough to bring together all the gratin of music in spectacular looks, like the Oscars for cinema. And in the end it’s often Taylor Swift, featured in a new series, who wins. In a ceremony hosted by rappers LL Cool J, Jack Harlowand Nicki Minajbereaved last year, the superstar collected three MTV Video Music Awards for his title, or rather his clip All Too Well.
Taylor Swift, in a silver dress, makes history at the MTV Video Music Awards
Dressed in a sublime diamond dress, Taylor Swift won the holy grail for video of the year for its ten-minute clip of the long version of All Too Well. All in the presence of the actors of this short film, Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. A success completed by the trophies for the best director and the best long format video. She even enters a little more in the history of music by becoming the first artist of the MTV Video Music Awards to win the supreme statuette three times, and the first to win a prize for a clip that she herself made. The 32-year-old singer even took the opportunity to announce the release of Midnightshis next album, out October 21.
MTV Video Music Awards: Nicki Minaj celebrated for her entire career
Outraged Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj was also honored. In a pink slit sheath dress, she first received a lifetime achievement award on stage. Before winning the award for Best Hip-Hop Video of the Year for Do We Have a Problem. In full concert at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan during the ceremony, Harry Styles, who wants to take a break from their film careeralso emerged as the big winner with the album of the year for Harry’s Houseand the best pop video for the tube As It Was. The singer Lizzo, winner of the best committed video, also stood out with a spectacular black dress. Of note, finally, the best R&B video for The Weeknd with out of timewhile the mythical Red Hot Chili Peppers received an award for their long career.