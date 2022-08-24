Taylor Swift sued: the singer is accused of plagiarism by a famous author

Several weeks after being the target of environmental activists, singer Taylor Swift is the subject of a complaint for plagiarism. A famous American author accuses the star of being inspired by one of her books, released in 2010, according to information from TMZ unveiled Wednesday, August 24.

Certainly, these last few weeks have not been rosy for Taylor Swift. Last July, the singer was the target of several environmental activists. The reason ? According to a study by the UK Sustainable Marketing Agency Yardthe interpreter of shake it off tops the list of celebrities whose private jets have produced the most carbon dioxide since the start of 2022. The star is said to have actually performed nearly 170 trips with his personal aircraft in seven months, between January 1 and July 29.

According to information from BFM TV, all of these round trips would represent nearly 8293.54 tons of carbon emissions, which would be equal to 1184.8 times more emissions than the annual average of a single person. Alarming figures that forced Taylor Swift to react through one of its representatives. “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned to other people. Attributing most or all of those trips to him is entirely inaccurate”he said in the columns of Rolling Stones.

Taylor Swift: the singer is the target of a new accusation

Several weeks later, it is not Taylor Swift’s movements that are singled out, but one of his works released in 2019. According to information from TMZthe one who was attacked by Kanye West is accused of plagiarism by Teresa La Dart, an American writer, who assures that Taylor Swift was inspired by her book for the release of her work Loverpublished in 2019.

To justify her accusations, Teresa La Dart declares that the singer would have copied the title of her book, also titled Lover, and would also have copied the colorimetry of its cover, represented by pastel pink and blue tones. Finally, the author assures that the idea of ​​​​the photos that appear in the pages of Taylor Swift would have been taken from her book, released in 2010. In this case, Teresa La Dart, who accuses the singer “to rip off his readers”claims a million dollars in damages.