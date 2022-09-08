Taylor Swift supports Gigi Hadid as she launches a new brand in a rare public outing

Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift was one of the participants at the launch party of by Gigi Hadid cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, in New York on September 6. Gigi hosted an intimate dinner at the Chalet, which was attended by stars like Taylor, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and more. Although paparazzi didn’t take photos of Taylor entering the event, she was seen in the background of an inside shot.

In the blurry image, Taylor is seated at one of the restaurant’s tables with her arms raised in the air. She appears to be wearing an elegant black halter neck dress with her signature lipstick. Her hair is styled straight with straight bangs across her forehead. “And Taylor Swift said” NYFW begins! ‘” Says the caption of the photo.

Taylor and Gigi have been friends for years, but Taylor has mostly kept her personal life out of the public eye since 2017. However, she’s always made sure to support her longtime pal, even at an event. very public. Just over a week before the Gigi brand launch, Taylor also attended the MTV Video Music Awards, where she won Video of the Year for her short film ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version )”.

While accepting the honor, Taylor shocked fans by announcing that she was releasing a brand new album on October 21. The disc is called Midnights and features 13 new tracks, inspired by Taylor’s sleepless nights throughout her life.

Given that the singer is currently in the process of releasing re-recorded versions of her first six albums, fans weren’t expecting a brand new album just yet. So far she has released re-recordings of Without fear and Red, which means there are still four left. In addition to new versions of all the original songs from the albums, Taylor has also included songs “from the vault”, which are tracks that did not make the original versions of the records, but were recorded by Taylor for the re-versions.