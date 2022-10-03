Taylor Swift talks about “Anti-hero”, one of the songs she is most proud of

Autumn is coming and, with it, Taylor Swift’s new opus: last August, the interpreter of Shake it off announced on the stage of the MTV VMA’s the imminent release of her new album: Midnights, a worthy successor to Evermore will be available next october 21. To wait until then, the artist has chosen to unveil a new title every day.

Thus, fans already know that songs such as Maroon, Anti-Hero, Midnight Rain, Question…?, Vigilante Shit or even Mastermind will punctuate this new chapter. And precisely, in a short interview entitled “Behind the Song”the artist returns to Anti-Hero, admitting that the title is probably “one of the favorites ever written”.

“I don’t think I’ve explored my insecurities so much“, she explains. ” Sometimes I don’t feel like I feel like a person”, she continues, evoking her life as an artist which most often requires a few adjustments. Far from her the idea of ​​complaining, Taylor Swift has chosen to explore in depth the anxieties that sometimes animate her.

Anti-Hero will be available in a few days (eighteen, to be exact), on Taylor Swift’s tenth (unreleased) studio album. Patience.